Don't miss out! Apple's iPad mini tumbles to lowest price ever of $379 for Prime Day

Apple's iPad mini is a fabulous little tablet that is perfect for anyone on the go. It's got the superb A15 Bionic chip, and thanks to its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it's one of the best iPads Apple makes.

Fun-sized, and with cellular options to boot, this is a great iPad for anyone who doesn't want to lug around a larger tablet. It's also a good bit cheaper than some of its larger cousins, never more though than thanks to this fantastic Amazon Prime Day saving.

Right now the iPad mini is just $379, the lowest price it has ever registered since its release in September 2021, making it not only the best Prime Day iPad deals we've seen thus far, but one of the best Apple deals on Prime Day overall.

Small tablet. Big saving.

iPad mini | $499 $379 at Amazon The iPad mini is another older tablet with some epic deals on it – this one still marks its lowest-ever price. This is the Prime Day deal when it comes to iPad mini, you're not going to see a better price than this. Price check: Apple $499| B&H Photo $499 | Best Buy $499

The iPad mini boasts many of the awesome features that make all of Apple's iPads great. Namely, Center Stage, a great chip, the App Store, USB-C, fetching colors, and support for the Apple Pencil.

Thanks to its design language upgrade a couple of years ago, it now packs more screen real estate than ever before into its diminutive form factor. It also has Touch ID built into the top button.

That Bionic chip will run iPadOS 17 no bother, and likely provide software updates and support for years to come.

It might not have the 120Hz display of the iPad Pro, but for the size and the price, this is a tremendous tablet, especially for young children and older relatives, as it's a great starter tablet and the perfect first rung on the Apple ladder.