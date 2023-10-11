Forget the iPad Pro, OLED displays tipped to come to more Apple tablets as well

Rumors of the iPad Pro making the switch to an OLED display in 2024 have been rife for months now, and it looks increasingly likely that the tablet will be the best iPad to date by some margin. But it looks increasingly likely that we might not have to buy an iPad Pro to get an OLED display in the future.

That's because a new report builds on previous claims that Apple intends to bring OLED displays to more of its tablets including the iPad mini and iPad Air. It's unlikely that OLED will arrive in time for the next iterations of those tablets, but it might be ready in time for the one after that.

If so, it's possible that the majority of Apple's tablet lineup will have OLED displays within the next few years — starting with that 2024 M3 iPad.

OLED for all

This is all according to the Korean social media website Naver and a user who has so far proven relatively accurate with previous reports. The post was first reported by MacRumors and claims that both the iPad Air and the iPad mini will follow in the iPad Pro's footsteps and use OLED displays in the future.

This matches a previous report by the research outfit Omdia which claimed that Apple was indeed looking to bring more iPads over to OLED.

In terms of timescales, it looks increasingly likely that we will see the iPad Air 6 and iPad mini 7 within the next few months which means the OLED models would likely launch around 2026, but Apple's plans could change between now and then. Neither of the new models are expected to bring wholesale changes to the table and will likely instead be simple specification bumps with upgraded chips.