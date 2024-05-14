iPad 10th gen hits lowest price ever, the day before new Pros and Airs are launched

With only about a day to go until the brand new iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 are released, you would have thought it was the perfect time to not buy a new iPad — yet here we are, with an incredible saving on the budget-oriented iPad, the 10th gen.

Well, we call it a massive deal, but it’s only actually $15 off its new full price of $349. Either way, however, that makes for a new lowest price ever, and the perfect opportunity to join the iPad bandwagon.

Big iPad savings

iPad 10th gen | $349 $334 at Amazon The iPad 10th gen is the entry-level iPad, and now that Apple has officially lowered the price we might see even further reductions. This is just the first in what could be many — although that doesn’t stop this price from being an excellent tablet buy.

The iPad 10th gen might not be the most powerful iPad in the lineup, but it's the perfect diving board to get started with the line. Its lower price makes it easier to justify, and it’s still got all the features you’d want from an iPad.

There’s that 10-inch screen on the front which is still big, bright, and beautiful, with loads of colors to choose from, and a not-insignificant A14 Bionic running the show in the background. Perfect for playing some light games, browsing the web, and even doing some lighter work tasks if you pair it with one of the best iPad keyboard cases, the iPad 10th gen has plenty to love.

This deal at Amazon is on all the color options as well, so you won’t have to lump it with a color that you don’t like to get a lower price. When it was $449, this was a massive $115 saving — so that might make you think more about picking one up.