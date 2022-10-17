iPad Air returns to Prime Day lowest price - but this time, you won't need a Prime account

There were some pretty great iPad Air deals last week over the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, one of which was $80 off the 64GB WiFi model. That lowest price is back now - although this time, you're not going to need a Prime membership to get the deal. When the iPad Air went back up to full price last week post-Prime Day, we weren't sure if we would see this price again, making this a welcome surprise. The previous lowest price was $549, so this further $30 is a nice extra saving on a very powerful and useful tablet.

iPad Air returns to lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air | $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bringing the M1 chip of the iPad Pro to a lower price point, the iPad Air is a surprisingly powerful tablet for the price. The screen is big and beautiful, stretching from the near bezel-less sides of the device, and the camera on the rear is capable of snapping some really lovely pics. This deal brings it back to its lowest price only a few days after it went back up to full price. This is an excellent tablet for everyone, and this deal makes it a whole $80 cheaper than elsewhere - a pretty great saving if you ask us.

The iPad Air isn't, perhaps, quite as mad as the iPad Pro - the camera on the back is a conventional single-lens affair, and the screen lacks the impressive refresh rate of the more expensive Pro, but it also saves you around $200 in the process. For that saving, you're still getting the M1 laptop chip, a stunning edge-to-edge display, and a selection of pretty sweet colors. With this current saving on Amazon, it's an even better buy, saving you a further $80.

If you're after another iPad in the range, then we can tell you where to find the best iPad deals and sales. Don't forget - Black Friday is on the way as well. We are getting ready for the best Black Friday iPad deals in the run-up to the sale of the year.