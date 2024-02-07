M3 OLED iPad Pro price leak is great news weeks ahead of rumored launch — Less expensive than expected

With an expected launch in just a few weeks, we may finally know the price point of the new OLED iPad Pro, and it’s good news for anyone looking to upgrade.

As originally reported by Digitimes , the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models are set to follow the previous iPad Pros in price, at $799 and $1,099, respectively if kept with the M2 chip and OLED screen. If they are confirmed to have the M3 chips, the price is expected to increase by $160 across the board.

In response to these prices, Apple is rumored to be looking to discontinue the iPad 9 and might also see price decreases for the iPad 10 and iPad Air 5 , leaving an opening in the market around the $300 range. Digitimes suggests that a competitor might opt to sell its tablets at that price point to make up for the absence in the market. Despite being quite expensive devices, the estimated prices of the M3 OLED iPad Pro are still significantly cheaper than rumored just last year.

Price Cut

Last March , The Elec reported that high demand and better materials could cause the price of the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro to rise to as much as $1,500 and $1,800, respectively. This means that, for the price difference, you could afford to add an Apple Watch Series 9 , Apple Pencil , and a case onto the price of your M3 OLED iPad Pro.

It has been a year and a half since the last iPad launch, so the M3 upgrade has been in the works for some time. As of right now, it is said to be hitting production and is anticipated to launch at some point in either March or April. If you’ve been holding out for an upgrade to your iPad, the time may nearly be here. It may be worth an upgrade for that screen alone — the processor bump helps, too.