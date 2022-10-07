Massive savings on a little iPad - $100 off iPad Mini

The iPad Mini has seen some great prices over the last year since its release, with a lowest price of $399. The Mini is now back at that price with a $100 saving over at Amazon. Almost every color of the iPad Mini 6 is available at this price, too - although if you're after the Pink option, then you're going to have to soak up the extra $50 or make do with one of the other colors. This reduction comes only a few days before the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but we can't see that the iPad Mini will be reduced any more than it has with this already hefty discount.

iPad Mini savings that are anything but

(opens in new tab) iPad Mini | $499 now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPad Mini brings the snazzy edge-to-edge display of the iPad Air to a smaller form factor, along with a slick aluminum shell and Touch ID in the power button. It may not have the M1 of its siblings, but the A15 Bionic will still do you very well, buzzing its way through almost every task with aplomb. The $100 saving at Amazon makes the little tablet that could only $399, although you'll have to watch out for the colors. The iPad Mini in Pink still only has $50 off.

This was the biggest redesign that the iPad Mini ever received. The screen grew, the bezels shrank, and the Touch ID button migrated from the front to the top edge of the device. It packs the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro and works with Apple Pencil and a variety of keyboard cases. It may not be the powerhouse of the iPad Pro, but it still manages some light editing workloads. This deal brings it only $100 away from the iPad 10.2, and we reckon it's worth the extra, if nothing else, for the better screen and slicker design.

If you're after the best iPad deals, then we know where to find them, and make sure you keep an eye out for the Amazon Prime Early Access sales. We'll be tracking the deals as they happen and let you know when we spot something special.