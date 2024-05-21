Microsoft’s Surface Pro Flex is even more expensive than Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, but we can only think of one thing it does better
It’ll cost you a pretty penny.
Microsoft has just announced a whole host of new devices intended to directly compete with the best MacBooks and best iPads, yet its new Magic Keyboard beater might leave you perplexed.
At $349.99, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is a relatively plain-looking keyboard that is supposed to be connected to the iPad-like Surface Pro, to turn it into a fully-fledged laptop. Like the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, which can be purchased for $299.99, it has haptic feedback in the touchpad.
The keyboard itself has a new Copilot key, which is used to activate the device's AI helper, and comes with a whole host of other shortcuts like a mute button and snip key for taking easy screenshots. It also comes in tonnes of colors, to suit different Surface Pros and can be customized with a “Bold keyset option” which highlights letters on the keyboard to make them easier to see. While it may seem like a more expensive version of Apple’s iPad offering, it does, however, have one major feature the current Magic Keyboard is lacking.
Great connectivity
Just like the Magic Keyboard, the Surface Pro Flex attaches to its companion tablet for day-to-day typing, simulating the use of a laptop. However, it has a secret weapon Apple can't match. The Surface Pro Flex can also be detached and used as a standalone keyboard, positioned anywhere on your desk or workspace. With a non-traditional setup, or even for artists and producers, you can use the keyboard off to the side while tapping away at the screen.
The attach and detach feature could also work better with a mouse and keyboard setup, as you can quickly position the screen further away from you to better hold your peripherals. This is a very nice feature, though it would cost you $1,300 for the most basic version of this setup.
If you want the Slim Pen with the keyboard and the OLED screen on the Surface Pro, you will need to spend at least $1,950 to get it. By comparison, you can get the 13-inch iPad Pro with 512Gb of storage, an Apple Pencil Pro, and a Magic Keyboard for that same price. Microsoft is really banking on its new wave of AI-driven machines. Only time will tell if it’s worth all that cash upfront.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.