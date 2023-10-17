New 11th-gen iPad could get a major accessories upgrade

If you’re worried that your existing case won’t fit on the rumored 11th-gen iPad, some good news could be heading your way.

According to leaker Majin Bu on X (formerly known as Twitter), existing accessories such as cases and keyboards may still work with this new model.

This is a change from previous years, where you would usually have to sell your accessories alongside your iPad as they wouldn’t fit with Apple’s latest tablet. But with a new 11th-gen iPad allegedly on its way expected to keep the same design as the 10th-generation model , it could be a relief to many.

While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that these new iPads may arrive before the end of the year , it still lines up with its annual refresh regardless. But it could also be an excellent gift for the holidays.

This new iPad is going to be a great Christmas gift — iMore’s take

The low-end iPad has been a great buy for years. It’s been among the cheapest of entry points to Apple’s tablet line-up while offering a bunch of the latest features with each revision. From its fast A-series chips to running iPadOS 17, there’s been a lot to like — at least for those who don’t see it as a PC replacement.

Any new model retaining the same design as last year is going to be a big relief to many for those who have spent a bunch on expensive cases and keyboards, and manufacturers who don’t have to invest in new cases for an updated design.

The 11th-gen model could make for a perfect gift in time for the holiday season. Having USB-C will be a big advantage to start with, now that the tablet finally shares a charging cable with the latest iPhones.

Any improvements to cameras and displays will be appreciated too — right now we’re hearing that this new iPad could have a faster A-series chip. This could be a big jump from the A14 chip that the 10th-gen model has, such as speed jumps and better battery-life management.

Granted, the current entry-level model doesn’t have features like Stage Manager, but that’s not what this iPad model is for. It’s for reading books, playing games, watching movies, and taking photos. And who knows — perhaps some of the higher-end iPadOS features can make their way to this new entry point.