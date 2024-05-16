New Apple Pencil Pro features come to the Goodnotes iPad note-taking app including support for its squeeze and barrel roll gestures

When Apple announced the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air last week it also announced new accessories as well. One of them, the Apple Pencil Pro, builds on previous iterations and adds two new features; a squeeze gesture and barrel roll. Now, a new update to Goodnotes is bringing support for both to the popular note-taking app.

The two gestures will both be supported by the latest Goodnotes app on all compatible iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets (the two new models, then) so long as they're using the Apple Pencil Pro and running iPadOS 17.5 or later. If you just got your new tablet, you'll need to install that update yourself — they come with iPadOS 17.4 installed out of the box.

Installing the update will be well worth it though, with both the squeeze gesture and barrel roll being big additions and ones that you're definitely going to want to take for a spin.

Take note

Goodnotes announced the new features via a blog post that detailed what users can expect when they use their new tablet and stylus.

Starting with the squeeze gesture, users will be able to quickly switch between tools, access common commands, and more while using the barrel roll feature — tilting the Apple Pencil Pro during use — will allow the Goodnotes fountain pen to "feel even more like the real thing, with its ink flow responding dynamically to the rotation of Apple Pencil Pro."

These are all good things, and the new barrel roll-powered Dynamic Ink feature could make a huge difference for big handwritten note-takers.

Be sure to get the latest version of Goodnotes and take the new features for a try yourself, they really do sound great.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors