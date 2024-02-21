New iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro dimensions leak shows off radical changes to both models — 12.9-inch iPad Air one of four new models expected next month

With new Apple iPads on the way soon, a leak has just shown off the biggest change for the upcoming tablet line that we’ve seen so far.

As reported by 9to5Mac and attributed to its own sources, one of the biggest changes for this year’s iPad line is happening to the Air models. There are going to be two different models: The standard iPad Air which will be 10.9 inches, the same size as the current iPad Air 5 , and a bigger iPad Air which is anticipated to be a whopping 12.9 inches.

Here are the dimensions reported by 9to5Mac:

11-inch iPad Pro (current): 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

11-inch iPad Pro (new): 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (current): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (new): 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm

12.9-inch iPad Air (new): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm

Then, as reported before , there will be two OLED iPad Pros coming in at 11 inches and 12.9 inches. This makes them the same size as the previous iPad Pro 6 line. All this information surfacing now affirms the original launch window expectation of the end of March or the start of April.

What else is new for the iPad?

As well as having an OLED screen, the iPad Pro line is expected to get a spec upgrade , potentially taking advantage of the latest Apple SIlicon M3 chip that can be found in MacBook Pros. As originally reported by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg , the new iPad Pro might launch at the same time as a new M3 MacBook Air line.

The new iPad Air could contain either the M2 or M3 chip but, given the price and range, it seems likely the iPad Pro will have M3 and the iPad Air will have M2. This would follow the current lineup, where the iPad Air 5 has an M1 chip and the iPad Pro 6 has an M2.

If you have an older iPad, soon might be the perfect time for that upgrade.