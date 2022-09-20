New iPad Pro models may have just been leaked by Logitech
Logitech may have jumped the gun on Apple's new iPads.
Apple is rumored to be hosting another special event in October, and Logitech seems to have all but confirmed it.
Spotted by 9to5Mac, Logitech has listed compatibility with some unreleased iPad Pro models for its Crayon product on its website. The Logitech Crayon is the company's Apple Pencil competitor that lets you draw, take notes, and anything else that requires a stylus for the iPad.
Logitech Crayon is a versatile, pixel-precise digital pencil for all iPads (2018 and later) that boosts productivity and lets you get creative. Mark up PDFs, take handwritten notes, or sketch diagrams.
On the Crayon's product page, Logitech accidentally listed two unreleased iPad Pro models as being compatible with the product:
- Pad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen)
- Model: Coming soon
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen)
- Model: Coming Soon
Logitech has since taken both models down from the page, but the mistake points to two generations of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that don't exist yet and would be the next generations of the pro lineup.
When will Apple announce its new iPad Pro models?
Apple is rumored to be hosting a special event in October where the company is expected to announce a new lineup of iPad Pro and Mac models. If new iPad Pros are on the way, we are certainly not far off from that announcement.
The new iPad Pro models are rumored to get some notable upgrades including the M2 processor, better cameras, new display technology, and more.
As far as what Macs to expect, the rumor mill points to upgraded MacBook Pro models, a new Mac mini, the rebirth of the iMac Pro, and the long-awaited Mac Pro with Apple silicon.
In the meantime, we are just waiting for the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 on Friday, September 23. There's plenty to enjoy in the meantime!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.