New iPad Pro models may have just been leaked by Logitech

Apple is rumored to be hosting another special event in October, and Logitech seems to have all but confirmed it.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Logitech has listed compatibility with some unreleased iPad Pro models for its Crayon product on its website. The Logitech Crayon is the company's Apple Pencil competitor that lets you draw, take notes, and anything else that requires a stylus for the iPad.

Logitech Crayon is a versatile, pixel-precise digital pencil for all iPads (2018 and later) that boosts productivity and lets you get creative. Mark up PDFs, take handwritten notes, or sketch diagrams.

On the Crayon's product page, Logitech accidentally listed two unreleased iPad Pro models as being compatible with the product:

Pad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) Model: Coming soon

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen) Model: Coming Soon



Logitech has since taken both models down from the page, but the mistake points to two generations of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that don't exist yet and would be the next generations of the pro lineup.

When will Apple announce its new iPad Pro models?

Apple is rumored to be hosting a special event in October where the company is expected to announce a new lineup of iPad Pro and Mac models. If new iPad Pros are on the way, we are certainly not far off from that announcement.

The new iPad Pro models are rumored to get some notable upgrades including the M2 processor, better cameras, new display technology, and more.

As far as what Macs to expect, the rumor mill points to upgraded MacBook Pro models, a new Mac mini, the rebirth of the iMac Pro, and the long-awaited Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

In the meantime, we are just waiting for the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 on Friday, September 23. There's plenty to enjoy in the meantime!