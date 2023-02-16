Refurbished M1 iPad Pro, iPad mini now available from Apple UK, but don't buy one

The UK has now caught up with the States, so you can grab a refurbished iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad mini from the Apple refurbished store. First pointed out by Twitter user Saran, and confirmed by iMore, there are some reasonable discounts to be had on these new iPads – if you're willing to go for an older model.

Of course, there are other ways to save money on an iPad, and might not even mean you have to get a refurbished model. We know where to find all the best iPad deals so that you can get a new model for less.

Is it good to buy refurbished iPads from Apple?

There are some reasons why you might want to grab a refurbished iPad from Apple. They are expertly reconditioned from the inside out. They're cleaned thoroughly and parts that need replacing are replaced with real Apple parts. They are as close to a new device as refurbished can get.

The trouble arrives in that the discounts are never really all that much. The iPad mini will start from £479, £90 cheaper than you'll find within the Apple store new. If you do some shopping around, however, you'll soon find that you can save more money.

As before, the base model mini is £479 refurbished from Apple. The iPad Pro M1 with a 12.9-inch screen is £849, a saving of £150. Now, I search out deals for a living, but I was able to find the iPad mini in new form from the online department store Very for £499 (opens in new tab). That's only £20 more than the Apple refurb, and it's a new device. Personally, I would always buy new.

If you're after the iPad Pro and you don't mind getting a refurbished device, then you can easily find a better deal than Apple's. Refurbished units are available from BackMarket for £744 (opens in new tab). These may not be quite up to Apple's standard, but they are significantly cheaper.