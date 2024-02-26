Save big on Apple Pencil 2 with this $79 deal — and get the first generation Pencil for even cheaper

The iPad is an excellent device for watching movies, playing games, using productivity apps, and, perhaps most importantly, drawing. With apps like Procreate, it is the best Apple device for a budding artist and it’s made even better with an Apple Pencil.

Right now at Amazon, you can pick up both generations of Apple Pencil at their lowest-ever prices. If you have an iPad and feel like it’s finally time to start drawing with precision, now is the perfect time to pick one up, with the second-generation Apple Pencil down from $129 to just $99 , and the first-gen stylus now just $69.99.

Just make sure it is compatible with your device first — read our guide to Apple Pencil compatibility .

Draw with precision for less

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) | $129 $79 at Amazon The Apple Pencil 2 is my Apple Pencil of choice, thanks to its inclusion of wireless charging and compatibility with the iPad Air 5 , the best iPad for most people. If you pair it with the 2022 iPad Pro , the Apple Pencil 2 can do the hover feature, which lets users preview a drawing by holding the Apple Pencil over the drawing area. This gives you a great understanding of what will be on the page. One particularly unique function of Apple Pencil 2 is its double tap functionality, allowing you to swap between tools by just tapping the side of the Pencil. With a new line of iPads expected to launch soon , this is a good choice for any artists looking to upgrade.

Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with:

All generations of iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad mini 6.

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) $99 $69.99 at Amazon Apple Pencil 1 functions practically the same as the Apple Pencil 2 when drawing on a standard iPad thanks to a very similar design and feel. Unfortunately, It doesn’t come with wireless charging, instead opting for a port you can plug into the iPad. Though this charging method can be awkward as it hogs up the Lightning port, Apple Pencil 1’s great battery life means you won’t have to charge it often. Thanks to being compatible with older iPads, It’s a great choice for someone not looking to upgrade

The Apple Pencil 1 is compatible with: