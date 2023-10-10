Sony's WH-1000XM4 AirPods Max competitor just got a massive $100 over the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The AirPods Max might be the most impressive-looking pair of over-ear headphones that money can buy, but they're also over $500. The Sony WH-1000XM4 (and their WiFi password name) are a pair of headphones that are pretty close to being just as good — but they are under half the price.

At the moment, you'll save $100 on the Sony noise cancelers, making them an absolute steal over the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Sony's best for $100 off

Sony WH-1000XM4 | $348 $248 at Amazon Noise-canceling for less The Sony WH-1000XM4 might not be Sony's newest headphones, but they managed to bring the fight to Apple's finest even when they came out five years ago. They look great, sound great, and block out loads of noise. Can't go wrong with $100 off. Price check: B&H Photo $348 | Best Buy $349

The Sony WH-1000XM4 might not have the heavy aluminum frame and fancy headband of the AirPods Max, but they make up for it with some impressive noise canceling, solid sound quality, and a much better price.

Not just that, but you'll find something in the box that is sorely lacking from the AirPods Max — an excellent carrying case. It's a super solid number that comes in a lovely light gray, and features slots and pockets for all the included cables and adapters.

The noise canceling is the particular highlight, with loads of reviews when they came out commenting on its ability to filter out some of the loudest noises. Slip them on your head while commuting, and you'll be transported to a noise-free environment so that you can enjoy your music without distraction.

There are loads more deals over the Big Deal Days, and we'll be tracking each and every one to make sure that you are saving money over what can be a very expensive period.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.