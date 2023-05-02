The 2024 OLED iPad upgrade is costing Samsung and LG billions of dollars

A new inside report says that Apple's plans to upgrade the iPad Pro to OLED in 2024 are costing both LG and Samsung billions of dollars as the pair try to secure business from Apple and fend off Chinese rivals.

Apple is widely rumored to be launching OLED iPad Pro models in 2024. This has been reported on multiple occasions previously and is reiterated in a fresh report this week.

Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab) notes that "Samsung and LG Display are pouring resources into midsize OLED panels because notebooks and tablets are switching from LCD to OLED displays. Apple, a client of both companies, will adopt OLED panels for the 2024 iPad." What's more, the best Macbooks of the future will also get OLED technology, which we've had on the iPhone for quite some time.

A sacrifice worth making

Nikkei reports that both Samsung and LG Display "are spending billions of dollars on new production capacity for midsize organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels to secure business for Apple's iPads and MacBooks and to keep out Chinese rivals from this premium market."

Samsung has reportedly spent $3.05 billion on new OLED production lines, and LG has spent slightly less on similar changes. Apple currently uses mini-LED displays in its iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro.

According to reports, Apple will first debut larger OLED panels in an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, slated for release next year. One eye-watering report has suggested that Apple's OLED iPad Pro could cost up to $1,800, more than any of Apple's best iPads currently.

OLED offers advantages over mini-LED when it comes to contrast and viewing angles and better response times when it comes to gaming. Apple is also reportedly working with manufacturing partners on lighter and thinner OLED panels that could reduce the weight and bulk of future iPads, a welcome upgrade.

With no new iPad Pro models expected this year, the next big thing for iPad is iPadOS 17, expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2023 on June 5.