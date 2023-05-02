The 2024 OLED iPad upgrade is costing Samsung and LG billions of dollars
OLED is coming.
A new inside report says that Apple's plans to upgrade the iPad Pro to OLED in 2024 are costing both LG and Samsung billions of dollars as the pair try to secure business from Apple and fend off Chinese rivals.
Apple is widely rumored to be launching OLED iPad Pro models in 2024. This has been reported on multiple occasions previously and is reiterated in a fresh report this week.
Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab) notes that "Samsung and LG Display are pouring resources into midsize OLED panels because notebooks and tablets are switching from LCD to OLED displays. Apple, a client of both companies, will adopt OLED panels for the 2024 iPad." What's more, the best Macbooks of the future will also get OLED technology, which we've had on the iPhone for quite some time.
A sacrifice worth making
Nikkei reports that both Samsung and LG Display "are spending billions of dollars on new production capacity for midsize organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels to secure business for Apple's iPads and MacBooks and to keep out Chinese rivals from this premium market."
Samsung has reportedly spent $3.05 billion on new OLED production lines, and LG has spent slightly less on similar changes. Apple currently uses mini-LED displays in its iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro.
According to reports, Apple will first debut larger OLED panels in an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, slated for release next year. One eye-watering report has suggested that Apple's OLED iPad Pro could cost up to $1,800, more than any of Apple's best iPads currently.
OLED offers advantages over mini-LED when it comes to contrast and viewing angles and better response times when it comes to gaming. Apple is also reportedly working with manufacturing partners on lighter and thinner OLED panels that could reduce the weight and bulk of future iPads, a welcome upgrade.
With no new iPad Pro models expected this year, the next big thing for iPad is iPadOS 17, expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2023 on June 5.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9