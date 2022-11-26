The best all-around iPad is on sale for Cyber Monday, don't miss this $50 saving

This early Cyber Monday deal from Amazon can save you $50 on the iPad Air with the powerful M1 chip.

The iPad lineup has gone from being relatively simple, to full of overlap. If it’s not the devices sharing screen sizes and processors, it’s trying to work out which Apple Pencil matches with which tablet and which keyboard fits which.

With Apple transitioning over the last couple of years to its own processors, the iPad has begun to adopt the M-series chips, too, and while the iPad Pro recently got the M2 chip, we’d still wager that the iPad Air is more than enough machine for around 90% of users.

Handily, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPad Air with M1 by $50 off of the MSRP, bringing it down to $549.99 for Cyber Monday.

Sure, that’s still not a cheap tablet, but it does make the iPad Air with M1 (opens in new tab) about $100 more than the new tenth-generation iPad, but with much more capability. For one, it offers Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) support, so you don’t need to awkwardly jam the pencil into the port with an adapter. Then there’s the option to add the (admittedly pricey) Magic Keyboard for a more laptop-like experience.

Away from the accessories, though, the real star is the M1. While the M2 will naturally outperform it, the iPad Pro is considerably more expensive. Thankfully, the M1 will get all iPadOS 16 features like Stage Manager, but will also still get external display support.

That may seem a small thing now, but since Apple has now drawn a line in the sand between M-series chips and A-series chips, it’s likely only a matter of time before the former starts to get even more features that the latter won’t.

In our review, we awarded the M1 iPad Air a 4-and-a-half star rating out of 5, noting that “the iPad Air 5 still stands on its own as a stellar tablet for anyone looking for power and performance without a "pro" price tag”.

