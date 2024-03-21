The upcoming OLED iPad Pro bezels are the thinnest Pro models have ever been and a new matte finish option is on the way
Even more reasons to upgrade.
If you’re looking to upgrade your old iPad, a few new changes will make the next line of iPad Pros feel very different.
The OLED iPad Pro range is expected to finally launch very soon. Though we know it is expected to come with a new screen and may even arrive with that beefy Apple Silicon M3 chip, a report from notable leaker Instant Digital suggests the bezels could be smaller than the last Pro model. He took to the social media site Weibo to say the following changes would be made:
- iPad Pro 2024 11-inch Screen Bezel Width: 7.12mm
- iPad Pro 2024 12.9-inch Screen Bezel Width: 7.08mm
These bezel sizes would make it more than 10% smaller than sizes seen in previous iPad Pros. According to Instant Digital, the display area of the new 11-inch iPad Pro is said to be 161.11m x 233.3mm, whereas the 12.9-inch model’s display area is reported to be 199.15mm x 265.2mm.
What else is new?
Mockup of an 11-inch iPad Pro with 15% thinner bezels. https://t.co/jX1T18RXKc pic.twitter.com/n5M9IGOe7IMarch 20, 2024
In a different Weibo post, Instant Digital said there would be “two versions to choose from, glossy and matte screen versions” and that the OLED iPad Pros would launch next week. Generally speaking, glossy screens tend to be more vibrant but also more reflective to light and more vulnerable to fingerprints. Matte finishes don’t tend to have colors pop so much but are better in well-lit environments and tend to be quite fingerprint-resistant. Given iPads are controlled with your fingertips, this matte option makes a lot of sense to me.
This isn’t Apple’s first time implementing a matte finish and there’s a reason to think the matte display won’t come with the usual downsides. The Apple Pro Display XDR has a matte option with nano-texture glass, which allows it to avoid the dulling of color that matte overlays often give screens. The matte option could be great for iPad users on the go and could make the best iPads even better.
More from iMore
- Here's exactly how big Apple's exciting new OLED iPad Pro will be
- OLED iPads get a production boost as LG and Samsung get to work
- New iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro dimensions leak shows off radical new changes
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.