The upcoming OLED iPad Pro bezels are the thinnest Pro models have ever been and a new matte finish option is on the way

If you’re looking to upgrade your old iPad, a few new changes will make the next line of iPad Pros feel very different.

The OLED iPad Pro range is expected to finally launch very soon. Though we know it is expected to come with a new screen and may even arrive with that beefy Apple Silicon M3 chip, a report from notable leaker Instant Digital suggests the bezels could be smaller than the last Pro model. He took to the social media site Weibo to say the following changes would be made:

iPad Pro 2024 11-inch Screen Bezel Width: 7.12mm

iPad Pro 2024 12.9-inch Screen Bezel Width: 7.08mm

These bezel sizes would make it more than 10% smaller than sizes seen in previous iPad Pros. According to Instant Digital, the display area of the new 11-inch iPad Pro is said to be 161.11m x 233.3mm, whereas the 12.9-inch model’s display area is reported to be 199.15mm x 265.2mm.

What else is new?

Mockup of an 11-inch iPad Pro with 15% thinner bezels.

In a different Weibo post, Instant Digital said there would be “two versions to choose from, glossy and matte screen versions” and that the OLED iPad Pros would launch next week. Generally speaking, glossy screens tend to be more vibrant but also more reflective to light and more vulnerable to fingerprints. Matte finishes don’t tend to have colors pop so much but are better in well-lit environments and tend to be quite fingerprint-resistant. Given iPads are controlled with your fingertips, this matte option makes a lot of sense to me.

This isn’t Apple’s first time implementing a matte finish and there’s a reason to think the matte display won’t come with the usual downsides. The Apple Pro Display XDR has a matte option with nano-texture glass, which allows it to avoid the dulling of color that matte overlays often give screens. The matte option could be great for iPad users on the go and could make the best iPads even better.

