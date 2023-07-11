This is why you really shouldn't buy an iPad 9th-gen on Prime Day
If you buy an iPad 9 - you'll already get left behind.
You may have already scooped up some deals now that Prime Day is in full flow, but when it comes to the best iPad deals, I'm here to tell you to avoid the 9th-gen iPad and go straight for the better model.
The 9th-generation iPad is from a time long ago, when there was a home button with TouchID and a design that harkened back to the original iPad from 2010.
But when its successor, the 10th-generation iPad arrived, it took inspiration from the iPad Pro in its design, while moving TouchID to the power button, similar to the iPad Air.
The differences between the two are stark, and even though you can buy a 9th-generation model for $249 on Amazon, compared to $379 for a tenth-generation model, you're far better off going for the updated model, otherwise, you're buying an iPad with an older design that also won't work with certain iPad accessories.
Setting the stage
Best UK Amazon iPad 9th and 10th gen deals
iPad 9th gen |
£369 £299 at Amazon
The oldest iPad of the bunch is back to its best-ever price of £299 now that Prime Day has started, this is the choice for anyone who just wants an iPad, no bells, no whistles.
Price check: Apple £329
iPad 10th gen |
£499 £439 at Amazon
Another new low price, the iPad 10 is Apple's entry-level tablet, and now it has the entry-level price to match.
Price check: Apple £449
Best US Amazon iPad 9th and 10th gen deals
iPad 9th gen 256GB|
$479 $389 at Amazon
Get more storage for less this Prime Day with a fantastic $80 saving on the 9th generation iPad with 256GB storage. If you need that extra storage bump this could be the deal for you!
Price check: Apple $479| B&H Photo $319 | Best Buy $479
iPad 10th gen |
$449 $379 at Amazon
If you want the newest iPad, then this is the model for you! Grab a massive $70 discount on Prime Day and get the newest entry-level iPad for a great price.
Price check: Apple $449 | B&H Photo $449 | Best Buy $449
Make a good impression
Apple has a handy comparison table where you can see every difference between the two models, and the tenth-generation model simply wins hands down.
From the newer chip, to the bigger display, USB-C, and better cameras, front and back, it's well worth the $379 for a tenth-generation iPad. If you're looking at this as a gift, it would be the perfect iPad, especially if it's going to be their first Apple tablet.
But with Prime Day deals changing almost every hour, this price may not last long, so we'd recommend to hurry up and take advantage of this $70 saving before Amazon pulls it.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.