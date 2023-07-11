This is why you really shouldn't buy an iPad 9th-gen on Prime Day

You may have already scooped up some deals now that Prime Day is in full flow, but when it comes to the best iPad deals, I'm here to tell you to avoid the 9th-gen iPad and go straight for the better model.

The 9th-generation iPad is from a time long ago, when there was a home button with TouchID and a design that harkened back to the original iPad from 2010.

But when its successor, the 10th-generation iPad arrived, it took inspiration from the iPad Pro in its design, while moving TouchID to the power button, similar to the iPad Air.

The differences between the two are stark, and even though you can buy a 9th-generation model for $249 on Amazon, compared to $379 for a tenth-generation model, you're far better off going for the updated model, otherwise, you're buying an iPad with an older design that also won't work with certain iPad accessories.

Setting the stage

Best UK Amazon iPad 9th and 10th gen deals

iPad 9th gen | £369 £299 at Amazon The oldest iPad of the bunch is back to its best-ever price of £299 now that Prime Day has started, this is the choice for anyone who just wants an iPad, no bells, no whistles. Price check: Apple £329

iPad 10th gen | £499 £439 at Amazon Another new low price, the iPad 10 is Apple's entry-level tablet, and now it has the entry-level price to match. Price check: Apple £449

Best US Amazon iPad 9th and 10th gen deals

Make a good impression

Apple has a handy comparison table where you can see every difference between the two models, and the tenth-generation model simply wins hands down.

From the newer chip, to the bigger display, USB-C, and better cameras, front and back, it's well worth the $379 for a tenth-generation iPad. If you're looking at this as a gift, it would be the perfect iPad, especially if it's going to be their first Apple tablet.

But with Prime Day deals changing almost every hour, this price may not last long, so we'd recommend to hurry up and take advantage of this $70 saving before Amazon pulls it.