Where to preorder 2022 iPad Pro with M2

The iPad Pro M2 preorders have begun, bringing that super M2 chip to the iPad line.

Now, at this point, you're likely wondering where to find one of the new iPad Pro 2022 (M2) (opens in new tab) models. Well, worry not - we know all the best places to get a hold of the latest additions to the iPad family, how much it will cost you, and when it's going to be shipped to your door.

The design hasn't changed much from the Pros that came before, but things have drastically changed under the hood. With the M2 chip, Apple says there's going to be a 15 percent increase in CPU performance, and up to 35 percent faster graphics. What this means in the real world no one knows as yet, but they certainly sound like impressive specs. There are still those two screen options too, in the form of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch liquid retina XDR displays. Prices haven't changed from the previous version either, so if you've been looking at a Pro for while, this is the tablet to go for - with a little waiting.

The new iPad Pro devices are going to begin shipping on October 26, and we reckon that those shipping dates may well start to slip fairly quickly given what release dates have looked like with other product releases in 2022. Whatever happens, you're going to want to get your preorders in quick so that you don't miss out.

Preordering an iPad Pro M2 — what you need to know

It is available from the 26 October.

The 11-inch iPad Pro M2 will cost $799

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 will cost $1099

Watch out for stock - other Apple product launches this year have quickly sold out.

Preorder an iPad Pro M2

Find iPad Pro M2 preorders: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | BestBuy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)