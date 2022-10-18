Where to preorder 2022 iPad Pro with M2
The most powerful iPads just got more powerful.
The iPad Pro M2 preorders have begun, bringing that super M2 chip to the iPad line.
Now, at this point, you're likely wondering where to find one of the new iPad Pro 2022 (M2) (opens in new tab) models. Well, worry not - we know all the best places to get a hold of the latest additions to the iPad family, how much it will cost you, and when it's going to be shipped to your door.
The design hasn't changed much from the Pros that came before, but things have drastically changed under the hood. With the M2 chip, Apple says there's going to be a 15 percent increase in CPU performance, and up to 35 percent faster graphics. What this means in the real world no one knows as yet, but they certainly sound like impressive specs. There are still those two screen options too, in the form of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch liquid retina XDR displays. Prices haven't changed from the previous version either, so if you've been looking at a Pro for while, this is the tablet to go for - with a little waiting.
The new iPad Pro devices are going to begin shipping on October 26, and we reckon that those shipping dates may well start to slip fairly quickly given what release dates have looked like with other product releases in 2022. Whatever happens, you're going to want to get your preorders in quick so that you don't miss out.
Preordering an iPad Pro M2 — what you need to know
- It is available from the 26 October.
- The 11-inch iPad Pro M2 will cost $799
- The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 will cost $1099
- Watch out for stock - other Apple product launches this year have quickly sold out.
Preorder an iPad Pro M2
- Find iPad Pro M2 preorders: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | BestBuy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)
iPad Pro M2 11-inch | $799 at Apple (opens in new tab)
iPad Pro M2 12.9-inch | $1099 at Apple (opens in new tab)
The iPad Pro M2 is available to preorder in both sizes and colors now - and given how other products Apple has released this year have sold out in double quick time, we think the same will happen here. You won't pay any more than the previous models either, which is always a bonus.
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
