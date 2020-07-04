Imore Homepage HeroSource: Stephen Warwick/iMore

The dust has settled from WWDC 2020, but there's still plenty going on in the world of Apple. This week, we heard about new iPads, a new iMac, Tim Cook's antitrust testimony, and a very controversial iPhone 12 rumor.

iPhone 12

Iphone 12 Design LeakSource: EverythingApplePro

We heard several rumors about the new iPhone 12 this week. Including the rumor that it would record 4K video at 240fps, 4x higher than the iPhone 11. We also heard about how Apple is trying to aggressively cut down on iPhone 12 delays, and that currently, the iPhone is about 4-6 weeks behind schedule. Three months ago, it was delayed until 2021.

The biggest rumor by far, however, is that Apple will drop the charger from the iPhone 12's box. First emerging last week, two prominent insiders, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker l0vetodream have added their weight to the rumors. Apple has also started sending out surveys asking customers what they do with the iPhone charger that comes in the box...

New iPads

iPad miniSource: iMore

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also says that Apple plans to release two new iPads over the next 12 months. First, a new 10.8-inch iPad before the end of 2020, and then a new 8.5-inch iPad Mini in the first half of 2021.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade on iPhone XS MaxSource: iMore

Bloomberg says that Apple has canceled some upcoming Apple Arcade games in a shift in strategy. It says Apple is trying to promote games that deliver higher engagement, keeping people subscribed.

One last hurrah for Intel?

iMac ProSource: iMore

A new iMac with an Intel Core i9 processor and a Radeon Pro 5300 leaked on Geekbench this week, sporting some big performance gains. Apple announced the switch to Apple silicon at WWDC 2020 but isn't done with Intel just yet.

Cook testifies

Tim CookSource: Apple

Tim Cook has agreed to testify before a house antitrust committee, alongside the CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, and Google. The hearing will take place in late July.

