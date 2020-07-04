The dust has settled from WWDC 2020, but there's still plenty going on in the world of Apple. This week, we heard about new iPads, a new iMac, Tim Cook's antitrust testimony, and a very controversial iPhone 12 rumor.

We heard several rumors about the new iPhone 12 this week. Including the rumor that it would record 4K video at 240fps, 4x higher than the iPhone 11. We also heard about how Apple is trying to aggressively cut down on iPhone 12 delays, and that currently, the iPhone is about 4-6 weeks behind schedule. Three months ago, it was delayed until 2021.

The biggest rumor by far, however, is that Apple will drop the charger from the iPhone 12's box. First emerging last week, two prominent insiders, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker l0vetodream have added their weight to the rumors. Apple has also started sending out surveys asking customers what they do with the iPhone charger that comes in the box...

New iPads