While some of us manage to break iPhones no matter how close to the floor we drop them, photographer Haukur Snorrason managed to drop his iPhone 6s from an airplane and it somehow survived.

The photographer was on an aerial photo tour of the Skaftá river in South Iceland at the time, but as he tried to grab some footage of a flood below, he lost his grip and the iPhone 6s fell to the ground.

Not only did the phone manage to avoid exploding upon impact, but it also survived in the wilderness for more than a year. Snorrason only found out that his phone was still in one piece when someone called him to say they'd found it.