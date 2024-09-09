Apple Intelligence will arrive in beta next month, and iPhone 16 owners get something special

As part of Apple's Glowtime event, the company dug deep into Apple Intelligence features.

While there wasn't a great deal that's new after its big WWDC unveiling, we did learn that Apple Intelligence will arrive in beta next month.

It'll debut in US English and then move to most regions around the world. In December, Apple will bring localized English versions to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK.

It'll be released in Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish next year - and if you're in the market for an iPhone 16, you'll get a unique feature.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 16 adds Visual Intelligence

iPhone 16 owners will have access to a visual lookup feature called Visual Intelligence that will let users leverage AI to find restaurant reviews, event details, and even, um, dog breeds using the camera.

(Image credit: Apple)

It can work with third-party options, too, letting you tap into Google or ChatGPT for assistance or information. It's coming later this year, but is only available for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

