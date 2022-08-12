Apple is expecting to sell a ton of iPhone 14 units

It sounds like Apple expects to sell a ton of iPhone 14 models when it launches the lineup next month.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company is telling suppliers to build 90 million units of the iPhone 14, lining up with the same amount that Apple initially asked for last year with the iPhone 13 lineup.

In addition, the company expects to build about 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, also lining up with totals from the previous year.

The tech giant is telling its assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices, on par with last year, despite deteriorating projections for the smartphone market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Cupertino, California-based company still expects to assemble roughly 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, also about level with last year, according to one of the people.

What can we expect from the iPhone 14 models?

That's a lot of iPhones, but Apple seems confident that demand for the iPhone 14 will hold up alongside last year's performance of the iPhone 13.

So, what can we expect from the iPhone 14 models? Things break down pretty easily when looking at them grouped by the regular and Pro models:

The regular iPhone 14 models are expected to get the usual camera upgrades, but the big change expected here is that we'll get a new size. Apple is rumored to be dropping the iPhone mini model, which it has released for the last two years, in favor of an iPhone 14 Max. The Max model will feature the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but sacrifice Pro features in favor of a sub $1000 price point.

iPhone 14 concept (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The biggest upgrades are expected to come to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are expected to feature upgrades to the processor, a whole new notch (or lack thereof), and even an always-on display like the Apple Watch. The company may also upgrade the main camera to a whopping 48 megapixels.

There's a lot to be excited about for another looking for a big iPhone that isn't a Pro model or anyone who is looking to pick up the most iPhone you can get.

