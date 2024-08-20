Apple's iPhone 16 Pro seemingly confirmed to be produced in India with this packaging leak

The next best iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro, has been reportedly set to begin production in India – the very first time a Pro model has been manufactured in the country. Thanks to some leaked images of packaging, this production decision is seemingly true.

As reported by Moneycontrol in July, and attributed to “people familiar with the matter,” both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to begin production in India, thanks to Apple’s partner, Foxconn. This will help supply the iPhone in India but could also make for better distribution across the world.

We've now seemingly got confirmation of this production decision, thanks to an image of the iPhone 16 Pro's alleged packaging shared on Weibo. On the back of the box, where you find the pull tab, it now reads "Assembled in India" where it used to read "Assembled in China." Assuming this leaked image is real, it confirms that Apple has indeed relocated its iPhone 16 Pro production.

Why has Apple moved iPhone 16 Pro production to India?

Apple, being based in Cupertino, has a bit of a rocky relationship with its supply line in China. TSMC, which is responsible for the chips in Apple devices, is based out of Hsinchu, Taiwan, and it could disable all factories if China invades Taiwan. Taiwan is at threat of aggression from the Chinese government as the Chinese government sees Taiwan as part of China. If this rising tension causes a conflict, Apple’s own production would dwindle, potentially holding back the iPhone, its biggest moneymaker. This would have wider effects on practically every Apple device, so it is looking to not rely so heavily on singular manufacturers.

Moneycontrol was told “In the initial phase of iPhone 16 series availability, it is likely that the Pro and Pro Max models will be imported. But, Apple will make India-made Pro models available within this fiscal year, similar to what it did with Apple's iPhone 15 Plus.” This is also an effort to “diversify production beyond China”.

Expect iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to arrive next month, alongside iOS 18, the newest update for compatible iPhones.

More from iMore