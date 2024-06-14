Best iPhone deals 2024 — Save on Apple's premium smart phones

iPhones are perhaps Apple's most recognizable devices — almost everyone has used one at least once, and you can barely go a meter in a city without seeing at least five being pressed up against the side of someone's face. There's a good reason: They're excellent smartphones, and well worth their lofty asking prices.

The problem is that those lofty asking prices can seem out of reach for all but the richest — but thankfully, there are plenty of ways to get a great deal on an iPhone around the web. That could be buying one at a discount from a carrier like Verizon, or finding a great deal on an iPhone upfront so that you avoid interest on a monthly payment plan.

There are plenty of deals out there, but trawling through thousands of different prices can be a massive pain. That's where we come in. We've done all the work for you, so you only need check out the list to find the best prices around. These are the best iPhone deals.

iPhone 15 deals

iPhone 15 specs (Image credit: Apple) Display Options: 6.1-inch (iPhone 15) 6.7 inch (iPhone 15 Plus)

Processor: A16 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Colors: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black

Charging Port: USB-C

MagSafe: Yes

The latest iteration of the iPhone family is the iPhone 15, and it comes with loads of features to tempt you over. There's Dynamic Island for one, which replaces the old notch with an animated pill at the top of the screen, along with a USB-C port on the bottom to bring it further in line with more of your gadgets. It's available in two different sizes, in the form of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, so there's one if you want a bigger device as well.

iPhone 15 full price:

- iPhone 15: $799 at Apple

- iPhone 15 Plus: $899 at Apple

Best iPhone 15 deals at a glance:

- Free at Verizon

- Get a free 65-inch TV with an iPhone purchase at Verizon

- $5.99 per month at AT&T

- 6 months free wireless service at Mint

iPhone 15 | Free at Verizon This deal at Verizon means that you won't pay anything for the device itself, only for your data plan. It does need you to choose one of the more expensive unlimited plans, but you're saving so much on the phone that you'll still pay less overall.

iPhone 15 | Get a free 65-inch TV with an iPhone purchase at Verizon This deal doesn't save you money on the phone itself, but you get a free Amazon Omni Fire TV. Just wait 30 days from activation of your new phone and data plan, and Verizon will send you the instructions on getting your new telly.

iPhone 15 Plus | $5.99 per month at AT&T This nets you an iPhone 15 Plus for $20 off per month, although you have to choose an unlimited data plan for the discount to work. You can also add an iPad or an Apple Watch for a further $0.99 per month — a 9th gen iPad or Apple Watch SE.



iPhone 15 | $700 off with trade in at AT&T This saving on an iPhone 15 only works if you trade in an old device, but then you'll be left paying as little as $3.62 for your new iPhone. As with the iPhone 15 Plus, you can add an iPad 9th gen or Apple Watch SE for an extra $0.99 per month.

iPhone 15 | 6 months free wireless service at Mint Head over to Mint Mobile, and while you won't save money on the phone itself (although paying upfront does save on Interest and other charges that come with monthly payment options), you will on the data plan. At the moment you get 6 months free data, halving the price of a year contract.

iPhone 15 Pro deals

iPhone 15 Pro specs (Image credit: Apple) Display Options: 6.1-inch (iPhone 15 Pro) 6.7 inch (iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Processor: A17 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium

Charging Port: USB-C

MagSafe: Yes

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the most powerful iPhones that Apple has created. They pack in the A17 Pro chips that are built from the ground up for AI (or Apple Intelligence), and are the only iPhones that will work with the feature when it launches later this year. Their cameras are the best of the bunch, and they're equipped with some of the nicest screens of any smartphone. They're not cheap though, so be ready to spend on one.

iPhone 15 Pro full price:

- iPhone 15 Pro: $999 at Apple

- iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1199 at Apple

Best iPhone 15 Pro deals at a glance:

- $10 per month at Verizon

- free with trade in at AT&T

- from $5.56 per month with trade-in at AT&T

iPhone 15 Pro Max | $10 per month at Verizon This saving on the iPhone 15 Pro Max isn't the biggest saving we've seen, but it's still cheaper than full price. You can get the saving if you take out a new line, or if you trade in an old device.

iPhone 15 Pro | $5 per month at Verizon There are two ways to get this price on the iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon — the first is to open a new line, and the second is to trade in. The later can be done while upgrading, which is helpful. This is one of the cheapest ways to get an iPhone 15 Pro in your pocket too, although you'll have to choose a pricier unlimited data plan.

iPhone 15 Pro | free with trade in at AT&T If you send your old phone to AT&T, then you could get an iPhone 15 Pro for free. That means you'll only pay for the data plan, although you will have to choose one of the slightly more expensive unlimited data plans for everything to work.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | from $5.56 per month with trade-in at AT&T If you trade in your device at AT&T, then you could stand to save as much as $28 on the monthly cost of your device. You'll have to choose a slightly more expensive data plan, but you'll still end up saving overall.

iPhone 15 Pro | 6 months of free wireless service at Mint Mobile You'll have to pay for your phone upfront with this deal, but then you save loads on the data plan. You'll get 6 months for free, which means you'll pay as little as $180 for a year's worth of unlimited data — that works out to $15 per month. Not too shabby at all.

iPhone 14 deals

iPhone 14 specs (Image credit: Apple) Display Options: 6.1-inch (iPhone 14) 6.7 inch (iPhone 14 Plus)

Processor: A15

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Colors: Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED

Charging Port: Lightning

MagSafe: Yes

While the last iPhone model isn't quite as up-to-date with the brand-new one, the iPhone 14 is still a powerful phone. The A15 Bionic is a beefy little chip, and while it lacks the Dynamic Island of the newer models, the screen on the front is a bright, clear panel. Much like the iPhone 15, it comes in two size options — the smaller iPhone 14, and the larger iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 full price:

- iPhone 14: $699 at Apple

- iPhone 14 Plus: $799 at Apple

Best iPhone 14 deals at a glance:

- Free at Verizon

- $1.99 per month at AT&T

- 6 months free wireless service with Mint Mobile

iPhone 14 | Free at Verizon This is a great deal primarily because you don't have to do anything extra to get the device cost waived — you just have to add it to your cart. You can even get a free TV when you purchase, 30 days after you activate the new SIM.

iPhone 14 Plus | free at Verizon This iPhone deal gets you an excellent deal on an iPhone 14 Plus, with no extra steps to getting the phone for nothing. You can even get a new TV for free, 30 days after you activate your new device.

iPhone 14 | $1.99 per month at AT&T You can get the iPhone 14 for only $2 per month at AT&T — and that's if you're taking out a new line, or if you're upgrading. You can trade in as well for even more savings.

iPhone 14 | 6 months free wireless service with Mint Mobile You'll have to pay full price for the phone itself, but then you save loads on the wireless data plan itself. With six free months, you'll pay as little as $180 for a year of unlimited data.

Best iPhone 13 deals

iPhone 13 specs (Image credit: Apple ) Display Options: 6.1-inch (iPhone 13)

Processor: A14

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Colors: Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, (PRODUCT)RED

Charging Port: Lightning

MagSafe: Yes

The iPhone 13 is a great way of getting a very solid iPhone that doesn't cost as much as a 14 or a 15. It's not quite as powerful as either, but it's still got it where it counts. It charges over lightning, so there's no USB-C port like the latest models, so keep that in mind when looking at other charging solutions. It's only available in one size, as the old mini model was discontinued.

iPhone 13 full price:

- iPhone 13: $599 at Apple

Best iPhone 13 deals at a glance:

- free at Verizon

iPhone 13 | free at Verizon If you don't mind having a slightly older iPhone, then this free iPhone 13 could be a great option for you. No hidden requirements to this one — just add it to your basket.

Best iPhone SE deals

iPhone SE specs (Image credit: Future / Apple) Display Options: 4.7-inch (iPhone SE)

Processor: A15

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Colors: Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED

Charging Port: Lightning

MagSafe: No

The iPhone SE is the cheapest way to get an iPhone in your pocket, and also one of the smallest devices that Apple produces (that aren't AirPods, of course). It might be the cheapest, but it still packs in some top-shelf features like TouchID, a Retina HD display, and an A15 Bionic chip like the iPhone 14. It only has one size option, the 4.7-inch screened iPhone SE.

iPhone SE full price:

- iPhone SE: $429 at Apple

Best iPhone SE deals at a glance:

- Free at Verizon

- $1.99 per month at AT&T

- 6 free months of wireless service at Mint Mobile

iPhone SE | Free at Verizon This deal nets you an iPhone SE for free, and you can choose whatever data plan you like so it's super cost-effective as well. All of the colors are available, too.

iPhone SE | $1.99 per month at AT&T This isn't the cheapest way to get an iPhone SE, but it's helpful that there aren't any extra steps to getting the low price. There's a saving of $10 per month, which is a bonus.