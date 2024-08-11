Forget iPhone 16 - iPhone 17 could see the debut of new features and a new "iPhone Air" model

We reported yesterday that the iPhone 16 production is well underway ahead of launch this year, but a new report suggests Apple's best new features could arrive with next year's iPhone 17 lineup.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that this year's iPhone "won’t look meaningfully different than current versions or add major new features."

Apple Intelligence will be a big focus, and all models will get the Action Button, with slightly larger screens for the Pro models and fresh new colors, too.

As Gurman points out, these are nice improvements but not must-haves - but the iPhone 17 could make big changes.

iPhone 17 could debut new 'Air' model

Alongside a new iPhone SE model expected next year (one running Apple Intelligence, Gurman suggests), the iPhone 17 could see a bigger shakeup.

Gurman suggests that both the iPhone's Mini and Plus sizes haven't been popular with consumers, meaning Apple may look to add a new iPhone model that falls somewhere between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro in terms of specs.

He dubs this the 'iPhone 17 Air', comparing it to the original MacBook Air's place between the MacBook and MacBook Pro. It's not the first we've heard about an 'iPhone 17 Slim'.

"The sales pitch will probably go like this: If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don’t really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone," Gurman suggests.

Going forward, Gurman also believes this new 'Air' model could form the basis for iPhones in the future, too.

"Eventually, Apple will want to squeeze the power of a Pro model into this smaller design. That feat will likely take until at least 2027 to achieve," he said.

"I also expect Apple to produce a foldable iPhone, but all signs internally point to a foldable iPad being just as big of a priority."