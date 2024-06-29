Screen protector leak points to new iPhone 16 lineup sizes - including the largest iPhone display ever

With WWDC in the rear-view mirror, all eyes are shifting towards September and the seemingly inevitable reveal of the iPhone 16 lineup.

While we're still expecting the 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max sizes (rest in peace, iPhone Mini), a new series of tempered glass screen protectors has suggested we're in for some big handsets this year.

As shared by regular leaker @MajinBuOfficial on X (formerly Twitter), the next iPhone lineup could run from 6.1-inch displays all the way to 6.9 inches.

Are these the iPhone 16 sizes?

For context, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would seemingly stick to the same size as their iPhone 15 counterparts with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

It's the Pros that would receive a size bump, which had been rumored previously. Going by Majin Bu's leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro would go from 6.15 inches to 6.3 inches in terms of screen real estate, while the Pro Max would go from 6.7 inches to 6.8 - making it the largest display on an iPhone ever.

Naturally, it's wise to take these leaks with a fistful of salt, but we could be in for some really big devices this year.

