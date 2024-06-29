Screen protector leak points to new iPhone 16 lineup sizes - including the largest iPhone display ever
Ready for a 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max?
With WWDC in the rear-view mirror, all eyes are shifting towards September and the seemingly inevitable reveal of the iPhone 16 lineup.
While we're still expecting the 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max sizes (rest in peace, iPhone Mini), a new series of tempered glass screen protectors has suggested we're in for some big handsets this year.
As shared by regular leaker @MajinBuOfficial on X (formerly Twitter), the next iPhone lineup could run from 6.1-inch displays all the way to 6.9 inches.
iPhone 16 screen protector pic.twitter.com/tgptOL50HLJune 28, 2024
Are these the iPhone 16 sizes?
For context, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would seemingly stick to the same size as their iPhone 15 counterparts with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.
It's the Pros that would receive a size bump, which had been rumored previously. Going by Majin Bu's leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro would go from 6.15 inches to 6.3 inches in terms of screen real estate, while the Pro Max would go from 6.7 inches to 6.8 - making it the largest display on an iPhone ever.
Naturally, it's wise to take these leaks with a fistful of salt, but we could be in for some really big devices this year.
iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple
Apple's latest and greatest iPhone is a powerhouse for complex apps and games.
More from iMore
- Nimble's colorful new USB-C charging collection is the perfect option for juicing up your iPhone 15
- Do you use voice messages in the Messages app on iPhone? This trick gets rid of awkward mid-recording silence
- Want to send your location quickly over iMessage? This iPhone trick lets you do it by typing just two words
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.