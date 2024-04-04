iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummy units leaked, but only one is getting a design change

Another leaked set of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummy units appears to confirm some of the expected design changes coming to the lineup later this year, but only one model is truly changing.

The dummy unit images were shared on X by Sonny Dickson , a reputable leaker who has previously leaked accurate information about future Apple products and designs. The images, presented without comment, are likely a depiction of the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, and they reveal more than you’d first think about Apple’s plans for what is sure to be the best iPhone yet.

Firstly, there are only four models. This reflects previous leaks and rumors and seems to quash rumors of an iPhone 16 Ultra once and for all. The phones depicted are almost certainly the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. So what else can we see?

iPhone 16 for dummies

The eagle-eyed will also notice that there is a very slight difference in the size of the respective smaller and larger models. That is because the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be ever so slightly larger than the current models, 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively, with the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus retaining the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. The only other new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature on display appears to be the fabled Capture button, a new mechanical input on the right-hand side of the device dedicated to taking pictures and shooting video at the touch of a button.

While the entire lineup is more muted in terms of design changes this year, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are set to be a more radical departure from the iPhone 15 lineup, something evidenced again in these latest leaks. The dummy models indicate both will revert to a vertical camera configuration reminiscent of the old iPhone X, a key change that should bring about shooting spatial video for Apple Vision Pro to the entire range. As expected, the dummy units also indicate the new models will inherit the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Action button, introduced last year as a new way to quickly access apps like Translate, Voice Notes, and Shazam.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone lineup at its usual September keynote. In the meantime, the next confirmed Apple event is WWDC 2024, which begins June 10 and should herald the introduction of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2.

More from iMore