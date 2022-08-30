iMore Show 807: Will the iPhone 14 debut September 7th?
By Jim Metzendorf published
Proceed with Caution
This week, Stephen is on vacation, which means Karen and Luke get to have all the fun talking about the rumored date for Apple's iPhone event. Plus, they also discuss what's happening to Apple's (in)famous 5W charger.
LINKS
Apple employee makes helpful TikTok video, Apple allegedly threatens to fire them
Latest iOS 16 beta fixes a big battery percentage annoyance for many
Kim Kardashian's special edition Beats Fit Pro are already sold out
Redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro predicted to launch in October
Apple has killed off its worst iPhone charger
Beats x Kim hands-on and Tshaka's rant on their importance
Apple may hold its iPhone 14 event on September 7
Is your Mac Studio whistling? You won't believe what the fix might be!
Apple corporate workers have to return to the office by September 5
SPONSORS
Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
Jim Metzendorf has been using Macs since 1994. He is a podcaster, freelance audio/video editor, and author of ‘The Professional's Guide to Audio Podcast Production'. Jim also teaches audio production at a college in Cleveland, Ohio. Follow him on Twitter: @jmetzendorf
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.