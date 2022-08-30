iMore Show 807: Will the iPhone 14 debut September 7th?

This week, Stephen is on vacation, which means Karen and Luke get to have all the fun talking about the rumored date for Apple's iPhone event. Plus, they also discuss what's happening to Apple's (in)famous 5W charger.

LINKS

Apple employee makes helpful TikTok video, Apple allegedly threatens to fire them

Latest iOS 16 beta fixes a big battery percentage annoyance for many

Kim Kardashian's special edition Beats Fit Pro are already sold out

Redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro predicted to launch in October

Apple has killed off its worst iPhone charger

Beats x Kim hands-on and Tshaka's rant on their importance

Apple may hold its iPhone 14 event on September 7

Is your Mac Studio whistling? You won't believe what the fix might be!

Apple corporate workers have to return to the office by September 5

