Redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro predicted to launch in October

We could be only two months away from a brand new base model iPad.

Spotted by MacRumors, leaker yeux1122, who has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple predictions, says that the company will release a redesigned base model iPad at an event in October alongside an upgraded iPad Pro with the M2 processor.

In addition to the redesign, which was leaked in the form of CAD renders earlier this summer, the leaker claims that the new iPad will feature a USB-C port, A14 Bionic processor, and support 5G connectivity.

The full list of features that the leaker claims are coming to the new base model iPad are below:

A slightly thinner new design (in the form of a larger pad mini)

Features a flat bezel and a protruding rear camera

Bigger display than previous generations

USB-C port

A14 Bionic chip, support 5G

Remove the 3.5mm earphone jack

To be announced at the end of October, along with the M2 Pad Pro

The biggest redesign to the base model iPad in years

If the rumors and the CAD renders are accurate, the changes to the base model iPad would be its biggest in years. The current design has been around for quite a while and, other than getting slimmer and packing a slightly larger display, it hasn't changed much from the original iPad.

While we could have to wait until October to find out what's going on with the base model iPad and iPad Pro, there's a whole other event coming next month to hold us over.

Apple is expected to hold another event in September where it will reveal the iPhone 14 lineup and the second-generation AirPods Pro. The company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 as well as an Apple Watch Pro, a brand new version of the Apple Watch made for extreme sports.