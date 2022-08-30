iMore Show 808: Getting Ready for Apple's Far Out Event
This week Karen and Luke talk about everything to expect from the Apple event coming up on September 7, 2022.
LINKS
Next-gen 14" and 16" MacBook Pros to go into production in Q4 2022 with 5nm chips, says Kuo
Twitter expanding Spaces to take on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
Purple iPhone 14 Pro appears in the wild
Apple confirms that iPadOS 16 is delayed
Apple confirms September 7 iPhone 14 event
iPhone 14 event: Everything we can expect from the new iPhone launch
Apple Watch Series 8 rumors: Everything you need to know
iPhone 14 (2022) rumors: Launch event date and everything you need to know
Apple Watch Pro rumors: Everything you need to know
5 things Apple needs to do to win the VR war
Jim Metzendorf has been using Macs since 1994. He is a podcaster, freelance audio/video editor, and author of ‘The Professional's Guide to Audio Podcast Production'. Jim also teaches audio production at a college in Cleveland, Ohio. Follow him on Twitter: @jmetzendorf
