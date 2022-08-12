iPhone 14 Pro could start at lower storage than expected

Despite rumors that Apple could forgo its usual starting storage amount of 128GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models in favor of 256GB, at least one analyst is pouring cold water on that prediction.

In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu says that the firm expects Apple to build around 91 million iPhone 14 units in the second half of 2022, lining up with an earlier report from Bloomberg.

In addition to his speculation on production, the analyst also said that they are expecting Apple to have a 128GB storage option with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

"Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13's 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14's pricing and the wait-time when it hits the market.

Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up."

The jury is still out on base model storage

While Pu's speculation is disheartening for anyone who was hoping for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to start at 256GB of storage, he is only one voice in a sea of analysts.

Back in June, Analytics firm Trendforce predicted the exact opposite: that Apple would finally bail on the 128GB storage configuration and upgrade everyone to at least 256GB of storage with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro concept (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Not only could the iPhone 14 Pro models still start at 256GB, but there are also rumors that Apple could even add a storage option as high as 2TB to its pro-focused iPhones.

In addition to the potential for increased storage, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an upgraded processor, a new notch, an always-on display, and a 48-megapixel camera.

