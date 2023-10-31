Apple's 'Scary Fast' event was filmed with just an iPhone 15 Pro Max

In a new video on Apple’s YouTube channel, it was revealed that the ‘Scary Fast’ event on October 30 was recorded on an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the end of the event appeared with a disclaimer that said it had been recorded entirely on the device, the video goes into more detail. For two minutes, it showcases the iPhone on several clamps, including recording Apple CEO Tim Cook as he runs through what’s new on the M3 MacBook Pros.

Apple’s event was short at 30 minutes but made a point of explaining why the new M3 chips were a big deal for Mac. From features that give games an opportunity to shine on the devices, such as hardware-enabled ray-tracing, to giving the iMac an overdue chip upgrade, it was an event that was short and sweet.

But perhaps it was also an example of how the camera system in the iPhone has evolved so much in recent years.

We’ve come a long way

Back in September, Apple put out a video showing how Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back” music video was also shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Other creatives have done this before, with an iPhone 14 Pro being used to record Fursat , a 30-minute short film earlier this year. To go even further back, Tangerine , a film created in 2012, was filmed on three iPhone 5s devices.

However, this is clearly another attempt to prove to viewers how capable the cameras are on the best iPhones. Granted, TechCrunch has confirmed that further equipment was used, such as audio and lighting tools. But it’s still something to marvel at, that a 6.7-inch device is now able to film an event that was broadcast to millions of people around the world.

Time will tell if the same disclaimer will appear once we get to WWDC 2024 next year, but it would be a nice touch to carry on this trend from Monday evening for future keynotes.