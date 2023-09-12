The Apple Watch Series 9 is here

Apple has just announced its Apple Watch Series 9 at its iPhone 15 event on Tuesday, the next iteration of its flagship wearable.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 brings with it new features thanks to an updated Apple silicon chip — the S9. This is the most powerful chip ever put into an Apple Watch thanks to 60% more transistors and a four-core Neural Engine.

Apple promises that the new Apple Watch is capable of running for up to 18 hours on a single charge, while that new chip also allows secure on-device processing of information including via Siri for the first time. The Apple Watch no longer needs to reach out to the cloud to get more information, speeding up Siri's response times.

This new model also features an upgraded Find My capability, allowing for haptic and audio feedback when locating your iPhone for the first time. There's more, too. The new Apple Watch has a fancy display that goes all the way to 2,000 nits for easier reading in the sunlight while a 1-nit low means it's better for use in bed at night, too.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 will of course be powered by watchOS 10, software that will come to other devices later this month.

Perhaps the biggest new feature is a special gesture feature that is designed to help people do things when they don't have a spare hand. Dubbed Double Tap, the feature lets you move your index finger and thumb to answer calls and more. It can also be used to scroll through widgets, interact with apps, and more. Apple says that Double Tap essentially interacts with the primary button in an app, so it can be used in almost any app you download from the App Store.

(Image credit: Apple)

In terms of colors and materials, Apple Watch Series 9 will ship in Midnight, Silver, Starlight, Pink, and Red in aluminum. The stainless steel will come in Gold, Silver, and Gold.

Apple also confirmed that it is launching new accessories with the Apple Watch Series 9, all aimed at helping the environment. The new Sport Loop is made with 82% recycled yarn, for example. Apple is also making other changes to help — the new Apple Watch Series 9 comes in a smaller box that's fiber-based with Apple Watch Series 9 boasting a carbon-neutral product for the first time. In fact, it's a first for Apple across all of its products.

Apple also says that it's no longer using leather in any new Apple products, including watch bands. Instead, there's a new textile called FineWoven that will take leather's place in the lineup. It's said to have a suede-like feel and will come in new colors. New Hermes Apple Watch bands are also on the way. New Nike bands are also on the way including one with flecks of recycled material that are unique to each band.

This is a developing story, refresh to see more.

