The iPhone 15 Pro could come with a huge 2TB storage option

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro might be available with a huge new 2TB storage option, according to the latest rumors.

Although details about the new Apple iPhone 15 models are few and far between, the rumor from news account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog alleges that a supplier has confirmed both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with the option for a massive 2TB of storage capacity – that’s double the 1TB of the largest iPhone 14 Pro models.

MacRumors also discovered a Weibo account that recently made the same claim. Interestingly, it added that the iPhone 15 Pro models will offer a minimum of 256GB storage compared to the current 128GB capacity you’ll currently find on iPhone 14 models.

More money, more storage

Back in 2021, Apple first added the 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. This was mostly to accommodate several new camera features, like ProRes video, which needs more storage than standard videos.

So does this massive new 2TB capacity mean we can expect an upgraded camera module in the iPhone 15 ? Possibly.

The upgraded storage capacity would also make sense considering the rumors that Apple is expected to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models when they’re announced in September 2023.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and tech analyst Jeff Pu have both said that they expect price hikes for the upcoming Pro models. What’s more, Barclays analyst Tim Long believes the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to get a $100 price jump, while those interested in the iPhone 15 Pro Max can expect to pay $200 more.

There’s a chance that the 2TB rumor isn’t true. After all, the iPhone 14 Pro models last year were also rumored to come in a 2TB size, which never materialized. Apple might simply be increasing the cost of the phones for other reasons. Whatever those reasons are, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro is almost certainly going to be released in September alongside the iPhone 15, so we won’t have to wait long to find out.