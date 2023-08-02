iPhone 15 and 15 Pro price info: cost hikes, trade-in values, and more

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are just around the corner and they're both shaping up to be impressive for their own reasons. But with every new iPhone, we get the same question — how much will it cost?

That's often a fairly easy question to answer because they normally cost around the same amount of money as the models that came before them. But that isn't always the case anymore, especially if rumors about high-end price hikes for 2023 are true.

With that said, let's dive in and see if we can figure out how much you'll have to pay to get that shiny new iPhone, shall we?

Clues from the iPhone 14 series

(Image credit: Alex Walker-Todd / Future)

When it comes to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple chose to start the lineup at $799 and go all the way to $1,099. Those prices are for the base models with the lowest storage capacity and you could increase any of them by upgrading if you wanted to. But as a jumping-off point, these are how much Apple's 2022 iPhones cost.

iPhone 14: $799

iPhone 14 Plus: $899

iPhone 14 Pro: $999

iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099

What to expect from iPhone 14 prices in September? What to expect from iPhone 14 prices in September? Tammy Rogers Deals and Buying Guides Expert "There will be a couple of ways to get an iPhone 14 at a discount when the iPhone 15 arrives. First of all, head back over to those cell carriers, and see what new prices on slightly older devices they have available. There are lots of precedents for this: At the moment, you can pick up an iPhone 13 at a discount at the likes of AT&T and Verizon at some very competitive monthly rates and with significant discounts on full price."

There were other models available for those who wanted to pay even less, but this is what customers had to pay for the best iPhones available when they arrived in September last year.

With that in mind, what are we expecting from Apple this time around and how much will people need to save to get the latest models?

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Recent rumors suggest that Apple intends to keep pricing the same for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus when compared to the outgoing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. That's good news for anyone who wants to get into a new iPhone without going Pro. However, that might only apply to those buying in the United States — international buyers could be faced with a price increase of anywhere between $50 and $100, it appears.

With these models expected to borrow the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island and gain a 48-megapixel camera, they could be good upgrades for anyone using an older iPhone. And at these prices, Apple will have done well not to have increased them.

With that in mind, the following pricing is expected this September.

iPhone 15: $799

iPhone 15 Plus: $899

Unfortunately, the rumors suggest that we won't be so lucky when it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Those who skipped the iPhone 14 Pro and Iphone 14 Pro because of their prices won't be rushing to buy the 2023 refresh, it seems.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

(Image credit: @Shaileshhari03)

When it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it seems likely that a price increase will apply across both models no matter where you buy them, unlike the non-Pro models.

Barclays analyst Tim Long believes that the iPhone 15 Pro will garner a $100 price jump, while those buying the very biggest and best model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will pay even more. According to him, anything up to a $200 price hike is possible which would make that one very expensive iPhone.

Assuming Long is correct, this is what Apple's 2023 Pro models will cost.

iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,299

It's possible that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199 however, and while that will still be a $100 price increase over last year's model, it's still better than a $200 one.

It also isn't yet clear what will happen internationally. While Apple didn't hike the price from iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 15 Pro in the United States, some other countries weren't so lucky. Will they also see their prices increase again, or is this year's price increase only going to affect those in the U.S.? Time, as ever, will tell.

Trading in for an iPhone 15

Of course, if you have an older iPhone, you can trade that in with Apple in order to get some money off your new device, but there's a knack to getting the best deal, as our buying guides expert Tammy can explain:

Get the best trade-in price for your iPhone! Get the best trade-in price for your iPhone! Tammy Rogers Deals and Buying Guides Expert "The best time to trade in your old iPhone is fairly self-explanatory, although there are some points worth noting. Values of devices stay fairly constant and steady through the one-year life cycle, but once the new device has arrived they drop suddenly and severely. To make sure you’re getting the most you should trade in early. In some cases, carriers and retailers will let you lock in trade-in prices before the release of a new iPhone, and let you keep using your old iPhone before handing it in when your new device is released."

Of course, Apple doesn't currently let you trade in the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. But with just a few weeks to go before the iPhone 15 launches, Apple is offering the following estimated trade-in values. Bear in mind, this is the most you can expect to get from Apple, and the final price will depend not only on what spec of device you have (storage size, etc.), but also on whether the device is in working condition without damage, water ingress, and anything else.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $640

Up to $640 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $530

Up to $530 iPhone 13 Up to $420

to $420 iPhone 13 mini Up to $330



Going up

While the amount of money that the Pro iPhone models will see their prices increase by is up for debate, it's looking increasingly likely that an increase of some kind is a given at this point.

The result will be the least affordable iPhones ever, and while trading in an old model will help, there's no denying that there will be some sticker shock to be had this year.

Thankfully, the new models should have plenty to help soften the blow. A new design that replaces the mute switch with an Action button beckons, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a new camera. The rumored periscope camera upgrade will offer improved zoom capabilities the likes of which no iPhone has been able to muster to date. And we can of course expect upgraded Apple silicon this year, too.

Apple is expected to announce all four new iPhones in September, likely alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra, and a new Apple Watch SE. It's bound to be an expensive month for some.