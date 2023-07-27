The iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost this much after a massive price hike

Thinking of picking up a new iPhone 15 Pro Max when it makes its expected debut this September? You might have to save an extra $200 compared to the current best iPhone according to a new analyst report.

We'd already heard reports that the iPhone 15 Pro models could be in for a price increase, with Apple said to be considering charging more than it does for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Previous reports had suggested that a price increase of around $100 was likely, but a new note by Barclays analyst Tim Long suggests that the actual hike will likely be double that. If correct, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will retail for a whopping $1,299 in the base storage configuration and increase from there.

Big iPhone, bigger price

Long reportedly outed the prices in a research note seen by Apple Hub, and it makes for grim reading. Alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max increase of $200, Long suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a price hike of its very own — it'll cost $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro.

As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, they're expected to stick to existing pricing and remain unscathed by Apple's price bumps.

This could be the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup pricing:iPhone 15 - $799 iPhone 15 Plus - $899iPhone 15 Pro - Up to $1,099 ($100 increase)iPhone 15 Pro Max - Up to $1,299 ($100-$200 increase)Source: Tim Long (analyst at Barclays) pic.twitter.com/u2HRgorKQiJuly 26, 2023 See more

At this point, it is of course important to remember that analysts are often better at predicting features and release timescales than they are prices so it's perhaps a little early to sound the alarm. But a price increase of some sort does seem likely at this point.

These prices are all for those in the United States of course. International currency volatility could see prices increase even more in some countries depending on their local economic situations. The iPhone 14 lineup saw a price bump in the U.K. last year, for example.