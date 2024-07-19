Analyst tempers iPhone 16 excitement as key suppliers douse hopes of a sales bonanza

Despite previous rumors that Apple may be increasing the number of iPhone 16 components it orders from suppliers, one analyst has weighed in to pour cold water on those claims.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cites two key Apple suppliers when reporting that iPhone 16 orders may not have increased at all and, what's more, they remain slightly less than the iPhone 15 orders placed during the same period in 2023.

This would suggest that, contrary to reports, Apple does not expect the iPhone 16 to be a stronger seller than the model it will replace later this year.

All the iPhones

Writing in a Medium post, analyst Kuo cited Apple suppliers TSMC and Largan as both reporting that they have not seen a growth in orders and are expecting to supply a similar number of devices as they did last year.

"My understanding is that some suppliers have seen an increase in iPhone 16 orders for 2H24, but from the EMS/assembly perspective, the iPhone 16 orders for 2H24 have not seen much change (about 87 million units), still slightly lower than the 2H23 iPhone 15 orders (about 91 million units)," the analyst explained.

As for the reason some suppliers may have seen an increase in orders, it's thought that it "might be related to specific reasons within individual industries or components." However, the launch of Apple Intelligence is not thought to be a factor.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September around the same time that iOS 18 is made available to the public.

