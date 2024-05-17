Apple hedges its bets on which iPhone 16 model you'll want to buy as display production expected to begin in early June

Ahead of Apple’s hotly-anticipated iPhone 16 launch later this year, a top insider says Apple’s supply chain partners have already started production of the display panels that will make up the devices, with a keen eye on its two smaller models.

The iPhone 16 will replace the iPhone 15 lineup as Apple’s best iPhone when it is unveiled later this year. Expected upgrades include an A18 chip and an all-new capacitive Capture button dedicated to shooting photos and videos with the precision of a DSLR shutter. While the broad display technology in the iPhone 16 is expected to remain the same, Apple is reportedly planning improvements that could enhance the brightness of the iPhone 16 display. More visibly, a new Border Reduction Structure will reportedly make the iPhone 16’s bezels narrower.

Perhaps more excitingly, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to grow in size to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively, with the same 120Hz ProMotion display as previous models.

iPhone 16 production in motion

According to a tweet to subscribers posted by prolific display insider Ross Young , “Panel production for the iPhone 16 is projected to start in June.” Even though Young says that production for all models will begin in June, Apple seems to be hedging its bets in terms of which device will be most popular with consumers at launch.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the device touted to be the most popular ahead of its launch last year, Young says that the smaller iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models “have the highest volume projected for June,” which could be an early indication that Apple expects its smaller handsets to be more popular in 2024 than in previous years.

The iPhone 16 is shaping up to be a more muted upgrade this year, certainly in comparison to next year’s iPhone 17. The entire lineup is expected to feature the coveted 120Hz ProMotion display currently reserved for the Pro iPhone range, the omission of which is one of the biggest current flaws of the regular iPhone.

As per previous years, Apple’s iPhone 16 appears to be firmly on course for a September unveiling. Hardware aside, the biggest focus of the new device is expected to be Apple’s AI push. Apple is likely going to reveal at least some of its new AI tech for 2024 at its WWDC 2024 conference in June, where it will give us our first look at iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and watchOS 11.

