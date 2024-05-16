New iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy leak shows just how much your hands will need to grow before launch day

If everything goes the way that we expect it to, Apple will announce a number of new iPhones later this year. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will all replace the outgoing iPhone 15 models, and there are a few changes that we expect across the board. One change will be specific to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, though.

Both of Apple's best iPhones are expected to feature larger displays than their predecessors with the iPhone 16 Pro Max in particular set for the biggest display ever used on an iPhone. The move from a 6.7-inch to a 6.9-inch display will bring with it a slight growth in overall dimensions as well, and that means we can expect a bigger phone in the hand.

Just how much bigger is always hard to really tell, even if you have the measurements in front of you. What you need is the two phones side-by-side, and that's exactly what we have here.

Bigger than big

Shared on the X social network by @ZONEofTECH, images of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max beside the outgoing iPhone 15 Pro Max give us a good idea of just how much bigger the new model will be. And, as you can see, the growth is significant.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: pic.twitter.com/gbCOnQf3mAMay 10, 2024

We can likely expect similar growth for the iPhone 16 Pro compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, but it's the bigger models that will highlight the size difference in a big way because the iPhone 15 Pro Max was so big to begin with.

With Apple expected to announce all of its new iPhones in September, we'll probably see more leaks like this in the coming weeks, so expect to learn more about Apple's 2024 releases soon. Before then, it's WWDC on June 10 and the expected unveiling of iOS 18, new AI features in tow.

