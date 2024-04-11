iPhone 16 and 16 Plus buyers could have two new colors to choose from when upgrade time comes

If you're planning on picking yourself up a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus later this year you might have some new colors to choose from after a leaker claimed that two additions are on the horizon. If correct, buyers will have no fewer than seven different options when they come to buy their new iPhone.

If that sounds like a lot, that's because it is. Apple currently offers the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in just five colors. And with five on offer, you'd imagine that most people would be able to find one that fits their needs. But if this leak is correct, two more are on the horizon.

However, there's a wrinkle. The leaker specifically mentioned the iPhone 16 Plus in their leak which could potentially mean buyers of the iPhone 16 will have to make do with five color options. However, we're pretty confident that Apple will extend the color options to both of its non-Pro models based on previous launches, but it's still something to keep in mind here.

Colors of the rainbow

The leak, which came via a tipster on Weibo, claims that Apple will offer the new iPhones in white, black, blue, green, pink, purple, and yellow.

Of the seven colors mentioned, white and purple are the additions to the lineup when compared to the 2023 models.

At this point it's worth noting that the tipster has an as-yet unknown record for sharing these kinds of details so we'll have to take this information with a pinch of salt until told otherwise. However, as we get closer to the expected September unveiling of the new models we can expect more leaks to crop up which will either confirm this leak or not.

Future buyers of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can look forward to an external design that will largely match that of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus but with the addition of the rumored Capture button. It's thought that the button will make it quicker and easier for people to capture videos using their iPhone, much like a physical shutter button on a camera.

Another change that will be made in the name of capturing video will be the rearranging of the rear camera layout. While the iPhone 15 family of devices has a diagonal camera layout, the iPhone 16 models will switch to an iPhone XS-like vertical layout. The reason is thought to be Apple's intention to allow buyers of the new iPhones to capture spatial videos for playback on the Apple Vision Pro — a feature currently limited to the headset itself as well as the iPhone 15 Pro models.

If Apple follows its familiar release cadence we can expect it to announce the new iPhones in early September before making them available to buy around 10 days later.