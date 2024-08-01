iPhone 16 Pro Black Titanium model leaks — and it might be the best-looking iPhone this year

Some of the iPhone 16 Pro’s colors have leaked and one of them could be the best iPhone we’ve seen in years.

Just yesterday the iPhone 16 colors were revealed by Sonny Dickson on X and today the leaker is back with three iPhone 16 Pro color variants.

In the image shared on X, there’s a White and a Natural Titanium, similar to the colors we’ve seen this year for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, alongside a new matte black color. The black is far stealthier than anything we’ve seen before, almost a successor to the black iPhone 5 that everybody loved and everybody scratched.

These new colors are likely to be joined by a fourth option that is rumored to be bronze, although a similar color rumor has appeared over the last few years with nothing to show for it.

Stealth black or emerald green?

The regular iPhone 16’s color options that were leaked yesterday are pretty safe, although an emerald green option is a refreshing twist on the green shades Apple has used in the past. Both models alongside the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to launch in September with iOS 18. This year’s devices will be headlined by Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new suite of AI-fuelled features that aim to bring AI to the mainstream. Apple Intelligence is expected to arrive a month later in October, so you won’t get to try out the features such as proofreading, Genmoji, and Siri’s new design on your new iPhone at launch.

Apple Intelligence won’t be the only headline-grabbing new addition, however, as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max look set to get even larger displays. The smaller model is rumored to go from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches and the larger Pro Max from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Hopefully, these new sizes bring better battery life to power the AI features too, with more space for beefier power units.

