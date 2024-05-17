The iPhone 16 Pro Max could have a much bigger battery, but Apple has one major issue to solve first

If you have found yourself running out of battery too quickly in even the best iPhones , a recent report may convince you to make the upgrade later this year — if Apple can solve a potential problem first.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable Apple insider has recently taken to his Medium account to post a report on the iPhone 16 Pro Max . In it, he says that the energy density of battery cells in the iPhone 16 Pro Max is due to receive an upgrade this year. This could go one of two ways: the better energy density could result in much better battery life or a much smaller physical battery providing the same battery life with room for other upgrades elsewhere. Given that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be a larger 6.9-inch handset compared to the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, the former seems much more likely.

As well as upgrading the energy density of battery cells, Kuo reports that Apple is planning on swapping to a stainless steel battery case from aluminum.

The new tech’s inclusion in the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be Apple’s first test with the battery technology. “If the mass production of this new battery design (upgraded energy density of battery cells & adoption of the stainless steel battery case) goes well and the feedback is favorable, this new battery design will be adopted in all 2H25 new iPhone models.”

A heating problem

I’ve had the iPhone 15 Pro Max since its launch in September 2023. Though it’s a very powerful device, I have noticed it getting hot when downloading large amounts of data or while playing the best iPhone games for extended periods of time. Apple using stainless steel could have an effect on the heat of the iPhone if not accounted for. Kuo says it “is not as effective as aluminum in dissipating heat, but it is more robust and less susceptible to corrosion.” Apple will do extensive testing of the new battery over the coming months.

