Best iPhone 14 Pro clear case 2022
Let the your iPhone 14 Pro shine in a clear case.
You love your new iPhone 14 Pro, with all-day battery life, the A16 Bionic chip, Always-On display, Dynamic Island, super safety capabilities, and more. Not to mention the beautiful, sophisticated color options (hello, Deep Purple!) Protect your investment while allowing the gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro to shine through. Here are some of the best clear cases to show off your iPhone 14 Pro.
The best iPhone 14 Pro clear cases you can buy
Just the basics
This is the case you came here for: a simple, clear case from a brand we know and love. In our Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case review for a previous model iPhone we raved about how well-built it is, especially considering the reasonable price point. In addition to this totally clear case, there are some colorful bumper options as well.
Clear plus color
While the back is clear, the bumper and MagSafe ring add a nice touch of color to enhance the color of your iPhone. I like the combination of this light purple shade with my Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro, but you can mix and match the different color options the way you like. Most importantly, this case offers 13-foot drop protection.
Wash of color
This translucent, colorful, reasonably-priced TPU case enhances or totally changes the chosen color of your iPhone 14 Pro, depending on which color option you choose. The ArtsEvo case is quite slim, and yet it offers 6.6-foot drop protection.
MagSafe ring
Here's a basic clear case with a MagSafe ring, so you can use all of your favorite MagSafe accessories. It's a dupe for Apple's clear MagSafe case. Don't let the low price point fool you: we've reviewed a number of ESR cases for various Apple devices and find the brand's quality to be excellent.
More than meets the eye
This is one of the coolest cases to come across my desk in a while. The ultra-thin ergonomic design has reinforced corners and a debossed lattice pattern for stunning good looks in addition to offering 12-foot drop protection. We've reviewed other UAG cases and always been impressed by how they manage to be both ruggedly protective and yet feather light.
Fun designs
You might notice the the CASETiFY Impact Case's good looks first, but this is a tough case that offers 8.2-foot drop protection. In our review of an earlier model, we raved about the fun designs available. Plenty of the designs start with a clear case, so your iPhone 14 Pro still shines through.
The no-case case
When realllly don't want to use a case but you know you should have a little something, the barely-there totallee Thinnest iPhone Case is the one you want. As noted in our review of a previous model, this is not going to protect your iPhone from major drops, but it will certainly protect it from scratches and minor bumps.
Get a grip
Available in various colors, this popular and good-looking case offers MagSafe support and x-grips to prevent slippage. Additionally, it offers fall protection up to 14 feet and anti-microbial protection.
Corner protection
This clear case offers MagSafe compatibility and lets you show off the gorgeous color of your iPhone 14 Pro for a lot less money than Apple's clear case. Extra protection at the corners help this case exceed Military Protection Standard [MIL-STD-810G].
Choose the best clear iPhone 14 Pro case for you
The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best iPhones yet, and you'll want to keep it protected without obscuring its good looks. If you're going clear, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid checks all the boxes: totally clear with nothing to detract from the iPhone itself, lightweight and slim, nicely priced, and protective.
If you want something with a bit more personality, I'd go with the Urban Armor Gear Essential Armor for MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case. While it's translucent so you can still see your iPhone's color, it adds a fun look to your iPhone. Of course, its main selling point is its functionality: it's a MagSafe case with 12-foot drop protection and yet it's surprisingly lightweight due to its thoughtful design.
