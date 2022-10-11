Best iPhone 14 Pro clear case 2022

You love your new iPhone 14 Pro, with all-day battery life, the A16 Bionic chip, Always-On display, Dynamic Island, super safety capabilities, and more. Not to mention the beautiful, sophisticated color options (hello, Deep Purple!) Protect your investment while allowing the gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro to shine through. Here are some of the best clear cases to show off your iPhone 14 Pro.

The best iPhone 14 Pro clear cases you can buy

Choose the best clear iPhone 14 Pro case for you

The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best iPhones yet, and you'll want to keep it protected without obscuring its good looks. If you're going clear, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid checks all the boxes: totally clear with nothing to detract from the iPhone itself, lightweight and slim, nicely priced, and protective.

If you want something with a bit more personality, I'd go with the Urban Armor Gear Essential Armor for MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case. While it's translucent so you can still see your iPhone's color, it adds a fun look to your iPhone. Of course, its main selling point is its functionality: it's a MagSafe case with 12-foot drop protection and yet it's surprisingly lightweight due to its thoughtful design.