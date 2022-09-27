Best iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe cases

Yes, MagSafe is back on the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab), but if you want to protect your new shiny iPhone you'll likely want a case for it. Lucky for us, we don't have to choose between wireless charging or phone protection, because plenty of cases are MagSafe compatible. Here are the best MagSafe cases for your iPhone 14 Pro.

Charge up wirelessly and protect your iPhone 14 Pro

Spigen Mag Armor (MagFit) for iPhone 14 Pro Slim MagSafe Protection



With very tactile, clicky buttons on the side, extra corner protection, a lip around the screen and camera bump, the Spigen Mag Armor offers decent protection without being too bulky. The grippy textured back also makes your iPhone 14 Pro feel very secure in your hand. CASEKOO Strong Magnetic Clear for iPhone 14 Pro Case Clear protection This clear case offers MagSafe compatibility and lets you show off the gorgeous color of your iPhone 14 Pro for far less money than Apple's clear case. Extra protection at the corners help this case exceed Military Protection Standard [MIL-STD-810G]. Case-Mate BLOX for iPhone 14 Pro It's hip to be square



Looking for something a little different? Check out the Case-Mate BLOX. This case will square the corners of your phone to better protect the device's corners and change the shape of your iPhone. It's more than just for looks, though, offering 10-ft drop protection and large lips around the camera bump to protect your iPhone 14 Pro on any surface. Bouletta MagSafe Leather Wallet Premium leather wallet Unique to the Bouletta wallet case is a detachable wallet. This three-in-one case includes a leather iPhone 14 Pro case with rubber side grips, a folio wallet with room for cash and cards, and a kickstand. Carry the whole shebang when you need to take your life with you or just the iPhone. The supple leather ages well, and the whole thing plays nicely with MagSafe chargers. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe Apple sauce It's always worth considering Apple's own cases, since they are designed by Apple engineers to hug every curve to perfection. While you can't tell from the outside, this case does have the MagSafe ring, so all your MagSafe accessories will work perfectly. Otterbox Defender XT Series for iPhone 14 Pro Heavy-duty Protection



When you think OtterBox, you think protection, and the Defender Series XT is no different. The only thing that is different, is the XT is much slimmer than the normal Defender Series cases while still offering amazing military-grade protection.

Plenty of MagSafe cases available

As you can see, there's no shortage of MagSafe compatible cases for your iPhone 14 Pro. Whether you want a wallet case, something heavy-duty, a clear case, or just something that looks cool, some of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases are MagSafe compatible.



If you're looking for something unassuming and clear, you can't go wrong with the CASEKOO Strong Magnetic Clear. It's inexpensive compared to other options and offers a little protection. Sometimes that's all you need.



We also love the Spigen Mag Armor for its enhanced protection, clicky side buttons that feel great to press, and how grippy the textured back of the case keeps our iPhone 14 Pro in your hand.