One of the best iPhone games controllers is less than half price

So you love playing games in your iPhone - collecting characters and adventuring in Genshin Impact, sliding around in triples with Apex Legends Mobile, and collecting every single one of the things in Diablo Immortal. There's only one problem - touchscreen controls are rubbish. They cover your screen in dirty finger juice, smearing grime all over the shop and into the speaker hole. Nice. The Razer Kishi is the perfect solution to your problem - a games controller that splits open and sits around your iPhone, making it kind of like a very cool modern GameBoy. Only you can take calls on it and stuff.

The Razer Kishi V1 is also now only $45 on Amazon - that's less than half price.

Half price iPhone gaming

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi | $99 $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the lowest price on the Razer Kishi, by around $10. The previous lowest was last seen, weirdly, just before Black Friday, and this price has hovered around a little since the big sale. For $45 this is one of the best iPhone controllers, bar none.

The Razer Kishi has some very cool features - first and foremost being all those lovely buttons. They are tactile, plentiful, and perfect for replacing those inaccurate on-screen ones that pop up when you're gaming with your touch screen. The sticks, too, are excellent, providing smooth analog inputs to move characters on screen. They click too, giving you more inputs. To fit an iPhone in, the controller splits apart, and then with springs, it closes around the phone to make a Switch-style handheld.

There is but one problem - iPhone 14 dimension support is spotty. Some users manage to slip some of the little rubber supports out to make room for the camera bump on the larger iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but others aren't a fan of opening their $1000 smartphone up to a scratch risk. If you've any other iPhone pre-iPhone 14 (and post-X), then you're golden - but be aware if you have one of the latest.

