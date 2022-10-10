Next iPhone SE again tipped for a massive design upgrade
The iPhone XR is expected to make a comeback.
Another report says that Apple's next iPhone SE will be a major design upgrade based on Apple's iPhone XR from 2018.
The report comes by way of DSCC's Ross Young, who told MacRumors he expects the fourth-generation iPhone SE to come with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch. It comes following a prediction from Young last year stating Apple had a new iPhone SE with a 5.7-6.1-inch display in the works.
Ross Young has previously tipped that Apple will release the new device in 2023, but more recently, that the model had been pushed to 2024.
iPhone XE?
While Young has shifted his prediction on the new iPhone SE a couple of times now, the news follows a report from Jon Prosser earlier this year who claimed that Apple would indeed debut a new iPhone SE in the style of the 2018 iPhone XR.
The upgrade would mean an end to the dated forehead and chin design and the death of the Home Button on the iPhone in favor of the notch and all touch-screen design that made the iPhone X famous.
Expected upgrades could also include the A15 Bionic Chip, but it could signal the end of Touch ID on the iPhone. The iPhone SE remains the best iPhone for those on a budget thanks to its low price tag, however, the design hasn't changed for several years and now sticks out as a rather dated part of the iPhone lineup.
As noted there seems to be some confusion as to the timeline for the new iPhone SE, with Ross Young tipping both next year and 2024 as possible release dates. Given how limited the most recent iPhone SE upgrade was, we can only hope the new devices turns up sooner rather than later.
Apple recently released its all-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the latter featuring a new Dynamic Island, Always-on Display, and A16 processor.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
