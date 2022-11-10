Save $800 on a second iPhone 14 Pro with initial purchase at Verizon

This iPhone 14 Pro deal over at Verizon is an absolute steal, and excellent for families looking to get a couple of iPhones. You'll save over $800 at Verizon on the iPhone 14 Pro when you buy two phones, meaning you'll pay a whole bundle less than you would normally. This deal is only available with certain unlimited 5G plans, but you're unlikely to notice the extra on the monthly plan when you're paying so much less for the phone.

This deal comes in the run-up to Black Friday - and we're tracking all the early Black Friday Apple deals as they happen. We're also looking forward to all the Black Friday Verizon iPhone deals as well - this is the best time of the year to buy a new iPhone after all!

In order to make use of this deal, you're going to want to head over to the iPhone 14 Pro product page on the Verizon website (opens in new tab), and find the offers section. There, select the second deal along, and continue with your purchase up to the basket screen. Here, you'll receive the option to add another device - pop another iPhone 14 Pro in the basket, select a 5G unlimited plan for both devices, and then rejoice in those savings in the final basket. Job done, and money saved.

Massive monthly savings on iPhone 14 Pro

(opens in new tab) Buy an iPhone 14 Pro and get up to $800 off a second at Verizon (opens in new tab) So you won't get that second iPhone for free, but you'll still save a bundle. You'll even get an extra $200 of Verizon store credit to spend on whatever you'd like - you could even make your iPhone even cheaper.

The iPhone 14 Pro is a fabulous device - a gorgeous slab of glass and metal, packed with all the latest goodies. It is, of course, also very expensive, so deals like this are super helpful when you want to buy one. We also know where to find the best iPhone 14 Pro deals elsewhere. You're going to want to protect your new phone too, so make sure to check out the best iPhone 14 Pro cases and best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors as well.