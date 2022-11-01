Save £360 on an iPhone 14 Plus at Sky and get the bigger screen for less

The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest style of iPhone to be birthed by Apple, replacing the mini versions of the iPhone with the exact opposite - a monolithic 6.7-inch slab of metal, glass, and silicon. This is a pretty great way to save some money and get a solid amount of data to go with your new handset - Sky has chopped £10 a month off the price of the 50GB data plan, saving you £360 in total over the course of the three-year contract.

It's super easy to grab this deal - first, you'll want to head over to the iPhone 14 product page on the Sky website (opens in new tab). Choose how long you want the device contract to last, and then choose your data plan. Here, you'll go for the 50GB option - it's the only one with the reduction. You'll get plenty of data to go with your new phone and save money while you're at it - this plan is now cheaper than the 40GB option.

iPhone 14 Plus - more data for less

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus | £360 off 50GB data plan at Sky (opens in new tab) As with any iPhone, you're going to want a decent amount of data. 50GB will give you plenty of Internet allowance to watch Apple TV+ on the go, as well as stream your favorite tunes over Apple Music. A £10 a month saving is always a nice bonus, especially when it makes the 50GB option make more sense than the 40GB option. Total cost is £47 per month.

The iPhone 14 Plus is the iPhone 14 - but with a bigger screen. No more than that. Like the iPhone 13 Mini that came before it, it's the standard phone with a new screen. That is no bad thing, and while some mourn the loss of the smaller iPhone model, many celebrate the bigger screen now no longer reserved for the most expensive iPhone. Either way, it's still a lovely device and one well worth the saving.

Don't forget to pick up one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases to go with it, and protect that big screen with one of the best iPhone 14 screen protectors.

After a more powerful iPhone? We know where to find the best UK iPhone 14 deals, as well as the best UK iPhone 14 Pro Max deals. Of course, you might just want one with a smaller screen - thankfully, we've also found all the best regular UK iPhone 14 deals..