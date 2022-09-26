The iPhone 14 Pro has a battery life problem

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been in the hands of everyday users for just over a week now, and many continue to report something they would not have expected when they got a brand new phone: battery life issues.

Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Pro gets a battery life of up to 23 hours. The company says that the iPhone 14 Pro Max increases that up to 29 hours. Both estimations are based on video playback.

Now, Apple is usually quite conservative when it comes to battery life and users are normally quite surprised at just how long their new iPhone's battery lasts. However, that is not the case with a number of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users. Many are reporting unusually low battery life for a brand new iPhone:

While the AW Ultra's battery life is incredible, that's not the case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Could be an iOS 16 thing, but I am struggling to make a full day out of it.

🫣🫣🫣 not good pic.twitter.com/cxjmhDaL27September 26, 2022 See more

It's unclear if the issue is the phone or the software

Space Black iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

While many of the users reporting battery issues have one of Apple's latest Pro iPhone models, it isn't limited to those alone. Other users have been reporting battery life issues since updating to iOS 16 with their existing iPhones.

So, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are certainly to be scrutinized the most, it's currently unclear if the battery life issue has more to do with the actual phone or the software that is running on it.

Apple has not publicly acknowledged a widespread issue with battery life on either the iPhone 14 Pro or iOS 16, but it seems to be affecting enough people that the company is likely investigating it. Hopefully, we'll get a software update in the near future that takes care of the problem.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all on sale now. The iPhone 14 Plus will launch worldwide on Friday, October 7.